Mental Health Services: Federal Budget 2019

Mental health services are expecting to receive a boost in funding after the government released their 2019 federal budget. Much needed funding for Headspace will see the youth mental health foundation expand the number of centres they currently have. Reporter William Ton looks into the new mental health funding budget measures.

Interview Guest: Professor Ian Hickie, Co-Director of the Brain and Mind Centre at the University of Sydney.

http://sydney.edu.au/medicine/people/academics/profiles/ian.hickie