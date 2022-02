Art Smitten’s Portia spoke with actress Annabelle Tudor about what it’s like to play Titania in a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The Melbourne Shakespeare Company production features hit tracks from Kylie Minogue, Missy Higgins, and Oasis.

The production plays at Central Park in Malvern from the 26th of Feb to the 13th of March. Tickets can be booked at melbourneshakespeare.com