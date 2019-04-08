SYN Nation
Mighty Fitzroy’s Future – Our Economy
The Fitzroy River in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia is a National Heritage listed biodiversity hotspot. But depending on who you listen to, it’s either under threat of becoming a Murray Darling Basin disaster or it’s a sleeping giant of developing the north into the great food bowl of the growing Asian market.
In this three-part series, centred around the second Ministerial meeting into the future of the Fitzroy River, Dylan Storer explores different issues, points of view and opinions surrounding the future of The Mighty Fitzroy.
In This Episode
- Tim Nicol, PEW Charitable Trusts
- Martin Pritchard, Environs Kimberley
- Mary Aiken, Bunuba Traditional Owner
Dylan Storer
Dylan Storer
April 8th 2019
