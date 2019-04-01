Mighty Fitzroy’s Future – A Warning

The Fitzroy River in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia is a National Heritage listed biodiversity hotspot. But depending on who you listen to, it’s either under threat of becoming a Murray Darling Basin disaster or it’s a sleeping giant of developing the north into the great food bowl of the growing Asian market.

In this three-part series, centred around the second Ministerial meeting into the future of the Fitzroy River, Dylan Storer explores different issues, points of view and opinions surrounding the future of The Mighty Fitzroy.

In This Episode

  • Alannah MacTiernan, Western Australian Minister for Agriculture
  • Dave Kelly, Western Australian Minister for Water
  • Grant Rigney, Ngarrindjeri Regional Authority Board Member, South Australia
  • William “Badger” Bates, Senior Elder – Barkandji Nation, New South Wales
  • Dr Anne Poelina, Chairperson – Martuwarra Fitzroy River Council
Dylan Storer

April 1st 2019
