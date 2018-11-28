Miguel is officially off the market.

The ‘Adorn’ singer – real name Miguel Pimentel – tied the knot with his longtime partner Nazanin Mandi on Saturday at a ranch in California.

Miguel shared the happy news on Instagram, alongside a photo from their wedding day.

“11.24.18. Pimentel life moments!,” he captioned the pic. “New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family. So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all…”

Miguel, 33, has known Nazanin since he was 18 and they started dating in 2005, long before he signed his first record deal and she started her modelling career. The couple got engaged in 2016.



This is the first marriage for Miguel and Nazanin.

Image Credit: Nazanin Mandi, Instagram.