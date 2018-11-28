Miguel has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Nazanin Mandi

Credit: Nazanin Mandi, Instagram.

Miguel is officially off the market.

The ‘Adorn’ singer – real name Miguel Pimentel – tied the knot with his longtime partner Nazanin Mandi on Saturday at a ranch in California.

Miguel shared the happy news on Instagram, alongside a photo from their wedding day.

“11.24.18. Pimentel life moments!,” he captioned the pic. “New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family. So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all…”

Miguel, 33, has known Nazanin since he was 18 and they started dating in 2005, long before he signed his first record deal and she started her modelling career. The couple got engaged in 2016.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nazanin Mandi Pimentel (@nazaninmandi) on

This is the first marriage for Miguel and Nazanin.

(with WENN)

Image Credit: Nazanin Mandi, Instagram.

Jayden Forster

November 28th 2018
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Credit: Justin Bieber, Instagram

‘Sorry’ guys, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have officially tied the knot

Credit: Courier Mail.

The Veronicas' Lisa Origliasso shares first wedding pic

Credit: Courier Mail.

The Veronicas’ Lisa Origliasso marries boyfriend Logan Huffman