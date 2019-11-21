Milk Bar interview with Callum Preston

It was once a staple of every corner block; nowadays, Australians rarely ever see one, let alone set foot in one.

Callum Preston is an artist who laments the loss of the traditional Milk Bar, a small business where anything and everything could be purchased for a handful of change. He has recreated the signs and brands of old in a life-size art installation that recently toured regional Victoria.

In this segment from Art Smitten‘s very first season of 2019, Callum speaks with co-hosts Aurora Wang and Tom Denham about Milk Bar, which was displaying in Swan Hill at the time.

To see more examples of Callum’s art, head to callumprestonsmilkbar.com. You can also see more of Callum’s work on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Segment originally aired Wednesday, April 10th. Produced by Arnie Duracak; edited by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of the artist.