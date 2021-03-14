LIVE MUSIC REVIEW: Milk! Records Park Hang

Words by Sarah O’Neill

Brunswick Music Festival is a right of passage for any brunny (Brunswick for the ill-informed) resident so of course I had to get amongst all the shows I possibly could. The night before I enjoyed the opening acts of the festival but was most excited for the Milk! Records Park Hang the next day.

I grabbed a picnic blanket, chips, dips and one of my closest brunny pals to walk down Sydney Rd towards Gilpin Park. You could tell everyone was heading to the same place with eskys in hand and fold-up chairs. Brunswick was ready for a sick day in the park and I was too.

This really was a hang in the park with brunny locals and Melbournites from far and wide sitting down with friends and family to enjoy some of the best indie music the city has to offer. The vibe was electric, the atmosphere buzzing and the artists did not disappoint.

First up on stage was the three-piece band Loose Tooth. With sublime harmonies, grunge and punky vibes they were the perfect starter to get the crowd in the mood for the day. Killer guitar riffs, thick bass and drums, the sound this trio has is more like a 6 piece band.

Next up was East Brunswick All Girls Choir. I’m not going to lie, I might’ve seen them about 8 times (slightly obsessed). Singer Marcus Hobbs belted out the songs divinely and the crowd went wild. Of course, any crowd at a Milk! Records gig loves some indie rock and roll.

By this time in the day, the energy in the park was damn right thrilling and it was the perfect time for dreamy pop, punk, melancholy artist Hachiku to come on stage. Hachiku and her band absolutely killed it. With super catchy hooks and textural guitar playing, I became an instant fan on the spot. Intimate yet consuming and obviously elegant, her music feels like a cinematic whirlpool.

Then Kee’han came on. I recently reviewed her for SYN’s local music show The Hoist so seeing her live was such a treat. With a soulful, ethereal voice and an electrifying stage presence, the crowd was hypnotised.

The whole experience of the Park Hang made me feel very grateful for post-COVID life and seeing local talent have their time in the spotlight to shine was truly brilliant. A highlight for me was definitely DJ Scrambled Eggs providing some in-between set tunes for the hundreds of grooving park guests. For me, the stand-out performance was from Kee’ahn with her enchanting vocals, captivating stage presence and unreal ability to make you feel like you’re on a tropical island in the sixties. Such a powerful performance. Milk! Records really do have a handle on providing a quality event for all and it definitely won’t be my last event I see with them.

This event was the perfect start for the Brunswick Musical Festival. Nothing feels better than a BYO picnic, mates, beautiful weather and some epic tunes from some talented folks.

The Brunswick Music Festival ends today (14 March) but you can follow all the artists on their socials