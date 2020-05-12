On Air
A millennial Muslim’s thoughts on Ramadan’s decreasing popularity
As more young people turn away from religions, what do older generations of Muslims think about less youth partaking in Ramadan and how is it effecting their relationship?
Anneliese Farrer investigates (Aired 5 May 2020)
Guests
Eman Kahloon, Pakistani Muslim living in the USA
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Panorama
May 12th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Interview, News, News and Commentary
Topics: News
Tags: Anneliese Farrer, millennial, muslims, panorama, ramadan, religion
