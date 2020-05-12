Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

A millennial Muslim’s thoughts on Ramadan’s decreasing popularity

As more young people turn away from religions, what do older generations of Muslims think about less youth partaking in Ramadan and how is it effecting their relationship?

Anneliese Farrer investigates (Aired 5 May 2020)

Eman Kahloon, Pakistani Muslim living in the USA

Anneliese Farrer

May 12th 2020
