SYN Nation
Mind Games Episode 1: Fictional Fact
In ‘Fictional Fact’, one of our hosts present a statement, and the other has 60 seconds to ask as many questions as they can to see if they can work out if the statement is fact or false. This week, it was Adam in the guessers hot seat. Jason’s statement: “High heel shoes were originally intended for men”.
Contributors
Jason Evans
Adam Abdullatif
