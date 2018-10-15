Mind Games Logo

SYN Nation

Mind Games Episode 1: Fictional Fact

In ‘Fictional Fact’, one of our hosts present a statement, and the other has 60 seconds to ask as many questions as they can to see if they can work out if the statement is fact or false. This week, it was Adam in the guessers hot seat. Jason’s statement: “High heel shoes were originally intended for men”.

Contributors

Jason Evans
Adam Abdullatif

October 15th 2018
