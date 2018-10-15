SYN Nation
Mind Games Episode 1: Video Games that tested your mental strength
An exert from ‘Mind Games’ Episode 1
Adam & Jason reminisce on times in their youth when video games truly tested the mental strength to carry on and conquer.
Playlist
- Insane in the Brain - Cypress Hill
- Simulation - Tkay Maidza
- Again & Again - The Bird & The Bee
- Monster - Hands Like Houses
- No Role Modelz - J Cole
Jason Evans
October 15th 2018Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Uncategorized
Topics: Gaming
Tags: #mind, Games, Videogames
