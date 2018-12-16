SYN Nation
Mind Games Episode 10: THE FINALE
The last episode in the series. Jason & Adam discussed in their final show the upcoming Mortal Kombat XI, and the remastering of PS1 classic ‘Crash Team Racing’. Plus, what are Jason’s questions about Christmas gift giving. And the pair recap their favourite moments on ‘Unprofessional Investigators’.
We would like to thank everyone who listened, and to everyone that has had any involvement with this show.
Thank You
Playlist
- Tribute - Tenacious D
- Carry On - Tkay Maidza
- Street Dreams II - Logic
- The Reckoning - Within Temptation
- Rhymes To The East - Sampa The Great
Jason Evans
Jason Evans
December 16th 2018
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Comedy, Gaming, Geek
Tags: #mind, APW, Christmas, Games, investigators, Simpsons, unprofessional, Wrestling
