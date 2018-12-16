Mind Games Logo

SYN Nation

Mind Games Episode 10: THE FINALE

Goodbye

The last episode in the series. Jason & Adam discussed in their final show the upcoming Mortal Kombat XI, and the remastering of PS1 classic ‘Crash Team Racing’. Plus, what are Jason’s questions about Christmas gift giving. And the pair recap their favourite moments on ‘Unprofessional Investigators’.

We would like to thank everyone who listened, and to everyone that has had any involvement with this show.

Thank You

Playlist

  1. Tribute - Tenacious D
  2. Carry On - Tkay Maidza
  3. Street Dreams II - Logic
  4. The Reckoning - Within Temptation
  5. Rhymes To The East - Sampa The Great

December 16th 2018
Read more by Jason Evans
Category: ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Mind Games

the-simpsons
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 9: Celebrating The Simpsons w/ Ross Carroll

Adam & Jason celebrated the legacy of ‘The Simpsons’ this week on Mind Games, to do that they needed to bring in […]

Dreaming
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 8: Dreams

Adam & Jason, took a deep dive into the concept of dreams and had many stories to tell. Hear about Adam’s experience […]

Aliens Thumbnail
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 7: Unprofessional Investigators – Special Edition w/Aidan Taylor

Jason & Adam were joined by an old high school friend in Aidan Taylor, a local Brunswick musician who over time has […]

Related Content

i ROBOT
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 6: Eating with Robots

1F
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 5: 1Fall Entertainment

Mind Games 4 Thumbnail
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 4: 2x2=4... Double Trouble Adds Up