Mind Games Episode 2: Aliens in Antarctica

This week, Adam continues his investigations into Aliens and their hidden makings in this world by attempting to uncover the lost metropolis underneath Antarctica built by Aliens!

Also, Jason delivers the head squeezing riddle, do pineapples take 2 years to grow? And what video game universe would you like to live in?

Playlist

  1. Insane In The Brain - Cypress Hill
  2. Cataclysm - Sarah Longfield
  3. Rhymes From the East - Sampa The Great
  4. Nothin' To Lose - Maverick
  5. High In Cairo - Chyno

October 22nd 2018
