SYN Nation
Mind Games Episode 2: Aliens in Antarctica
This week, Adam continues his investigations into Aliens and their hidden makings in this world by attempting to uncover the lost metropolis underneath Antarctica built by Aliens!
Also, Jason delivers the head squeezing riddle, do pineapples take 2 years to grow? And what video game universe would you like to live in?
Playlist
- Insane In The Brain - Cypress Hill
- Cataclysm - Sarah Longfield
- Rhymes From the East - Sampa The Great
- Nothin' To Lose - Maverick
- High In Cairo - Chyno
Jason Evans
October 22nd 2018Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Podcast
Topics: Community, Culture, Gaming, Science
Tags: #mind, aliens, Antarctica, fact, fiction, Games, metropolis, penguin, pineapples
More by Mind Games
Mind Games Episode 1: Unprofessional Investigators
An exert from ‘Mind Games’ Episode 1. In what could possibly be our signature segment, ‘Unprofessional Investigators’ is where Adam investigates some […]
Mind Games Episode 1: Fictional Fact
In ‘Fictional Fact’, one of our hosts present a statement, and the other has 60 seconds to ask as many questions as […]
Mind Games Episode 1: Video Games that tested your mental strength
An exert from ‘Mind Games’ Episode 1 Adam & Jason reminisce on times in their youth when video games truly tested the […]