SYN Nation
Mind Games Episode 3: Halloween Special
Jason & Adam prepare you for this years Halloween by bringing a very special episode of ‘Mind Games’. Hear them discuss the holiday’s rich history and origins. Adam dives deep into ‘The Mandela Effect’ in an especially spooky edition of ‘Unprofessional Investigators’.
Plus, Were animals tried and sentenced during the Salem Witch Hunts? The answer in this week’s ‘Fictional Fact’, and the debut of Jason’s ‘Wrestling: Throwing the Haters A Bone’, as he discusses the chaos of WCW Halloween Havoc, 1995.
Playlist
- Hangar 18 - Megadeth
- Switch Lanes - Tkay Maidza
- Kids See Ghosts - KIDS SEE GHOSTS
- Bleeding In The Blur - Code Orange
- The Return - Logic
- Prey - Parkway Drive
