Mind Games Episode 4: 2×2=4… Double Trouble Adds Up
An unwell Jason and a hyped up Adam officially hit their respective ‘MULTIPLY’ button, by offering up a double ‘Fictional Fact’, and a double riddle.
Find out whether the Metallica single ‘All Nightmare Long’ music video was a short film purchased for $5 from a fan. Whether female penguins can only give birth to twin penguins. What gets wetter the more it dries? And what smells the best at a Thanksgiving dinner?
Also Adam investigates the Flat Earth theory and you’d be amazed at what he finds.
…Be scared of the map industry.
Playlist
- Better Now - Post Malone
- Insane in the Brain - Cypress Hill
- Blue Boss - Sampa The Great
- Outlaw - Russ
- Wonderboy - Tenacious D
Jason Evans
November 9th 2018Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Podcast
Tags: #mind, earth, fact, fiction, flat, Games, globes, map, Metallica, penguins, thanksgiving
