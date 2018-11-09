An unwell Jason and a hyped up Adam officially hit their respective ‘MULTIPLY’ button, by offering up a double ‘Fictional Fact’, and a double riddle.

Find out whether the Metallica single ‘All Nightmare Long’ music video was a short film purchased for $5 from a fan. Whether female penguins can only give birth to twin penguins. What gets wetter the more it dries? And what smells the best at a Thanksgiving dinner?

Also Adam investigates the Flat Earth theory and you’d be amazed at what he finds.

…Be scared of the map industry.