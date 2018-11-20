SYN Nation
Mind Games Episode 6: Eating with Robots
Adam has hypothesised that the be-all and end-all of the human/AI relationship will be determined by going out to eat with a robot. In ‘Unprofessional Investigators’ Adam asks whether it would be awkward to go about the typical human thing of going out for a meal, but with a robot
Also, during the week, Jason had discovered a piece of music news that he believed was the epitome of Mind Games by discussing ‘Threatin’. A music project found out to have faked an entire record label, agency, promotion and fan base to conduct a UK tour only for no one to turn up.
Plus, a Mind Games first happened during this week’s riddle. Find out that and many more, right now!!
Playlist
- Underneath the Mistletoe - Sia
- What They Want - Russ
- Carry On - Tkay Maidza
- Man In The Box - Alice In Chains
- Mom Would Agree - Token
Jason Evans
November 20th 2018Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Entertainment, News, Podcast
Topics: Music, News, Science
Tags: #mind, #threatin, AI, eating with robots, fact, fiction, Games, lions, riddle, robots
