Mind Games Logo

SYN Nation

Mind Games Episode 6: Eating with Robots

i ROBOT
Listen to Episode

Adam has hypothesised that the be-all and end-all of the human/AI relationship will be determined by going out to eat with a robot. In ‘Unprofessional Investigators’ Adam asks whether it would be awkward to go about the typical human thing of going out for a meal, but with a robot

Also, during the week, Jason had discovered a piece of music news that he believed was the epitome of Mind Games by discussing ‘Threatin’. A music project found out to have faked an entire record label, agency, promotion and fan base to conduct a UK tour only for no one to turn up.

Plus, a Mind Games first happened during this week’s riddle. Find out that and many more, right now!!

Playlist

  1. Underneath the Mistletoe - Sia
  2. What They Want - Russ
  3. Carry On - Tkay Maidza
  4. Man In The Box - Alice In Chains
  5. Mom Would Agree - Token

November 20th 2018
Read more by Jason Evans
Category: , , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Mind Games

1F
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 5: 1Fall Entertainment

In the last week, Jason had discovered a wrestling promotion based from right here in RMIT: 1Fall Entertainment. Therefore this week Adam […]

Mind Games 4 Thumbnail
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 4: 2×2=4… Double Trouble Adds Up

An unwell Jason and a hyped up Adam officially hit their respective ‘MULTIPLY’ button, by offering up a double ‘Fictional Fact’, and […]

THE YETAYYYYYY
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 3: Halloween Special

Jason & Adam prepare you for this years Halloween by bringing a very special episode of ‘Mind Games’. Hear them discuss the […]

Related Content

Mind Games Ep 2 Thumbnail
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 2: Aliens in Antarctica

Mind Games Logo
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 1: Unprofessional Investigators

Mind Games Logo
Mind Games Logo
Mind Games

Mind Games Episode 1: Fictional Fact