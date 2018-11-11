SYN Nation
Mind Games Episode 5: 1Fall Entertainment
In the last week, Jason had discovered a wrestling promotion based from right here in RMIT: 1Fall Entertainment.
Therefore this week Adam and Jason got the chance to meet the minds behind the promotion that is bringing Australian Professional Wrestling back to free-to-air TV, General Manager Michael Thompson and his intern KV.
While Mr Thompson was rather late in his appearance, KV discussed his favourite wrestlers of all time and the best wrestlers in Australia today.
Once the GM made his presence known, the room began to fill with tension. As Adam & Jason discovered that their working relationship may be on shakier ground than initially thought. In the meantime, they discussed ‘Studio Superstars’, Six nights of live wrestling in the RMIT Studios and the 6-man championship scramble match to determine the inaugural 1Fall Openweight Champion.
Playlist
- Rise - Divyded
- When Legends Rise - Godsmack
- 2000 n Something - Kaiit
- Nothing Matters - Nardean
- Hail To The King - Avenged Sevenfold
Guests
KV The Intern
Michael Thompson
Contributors
Jason Evans
Adam Abdullatif
Jason Evans
November 11th 2018Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Culture, Live, Sport
Tags: #mind, 1fall, australian wrestling, fact, fiction, Games, intern, studio, studio superstars, superstars, Wrestling
More by Mind Games
Mind Games Episode 4: 2×2=4… Double Trouble Adds Up
An unwell Jason and a hyped up Adam officially hit their respective ‘MULTIPLY’ button, by offering up a double ‘Fictional Fact’, and […]
Mind Games Episode 3: Halloween Special
Jason & Adam prepare you for this years Halloween by bringing a very special episode of ‘Mind Games’. Hear them discuss the […]
Mind Games Episode 2: Aliens in Antarctica
This week, Adam continues his investigations into Aliens and their hidden makings in this world by attempting to uncover the lost metropolis […]