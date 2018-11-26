Mind Games Logo

Mind Games Episode 7: Unprofessional Investigators – Special Edition w/Aidan Taylor



Jason & Adam were joined by an old high school friend in Aidan Taylor, a local Brunswick musician who over time has garnered a strong interest into all things conspiracy and paranormal. So this week is an hour long special of Unprofessional Investigators. Here our three panelists discuss famous UFO abductions like Betty & Barney Hill and Travis Walton. Plus a brief talk on the lizard people.

Playlist

  1. Here Come The Bastards - Primus
  2. White Rose - Tkay Maidza
  3. Area 51 - Russ
  4. Highway Tune -
  5. Mogambo - Riz MC
  6. High In Cairo - Chyno

November 26th 2018
