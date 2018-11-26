SYN Nation
Mind Games Episode 7: Unprofessional Investigators – Special Edition w/Aidan Taylor
Jason & Adam were joined by an old high school friend in Aidan Taylor, a local Brunswick musician who over time has garnered a strong interest into all things conspiracy and paranormal. So this week is an hour long special of Unprofessional Investigators. Here our three panelists discuss famous UFO abductions like Betty & Barney Hill and Travis Walton. Plus a brief talk on the lizard people.
Playlist
- Here Come The Bastards - Primus
- White Rose - Tkay Maidza
- Area 51 - Russ
- Highway Tune -
- Mogambo - Riz MC
- High In Cairo - Chyno
Jason Evans
November 26th 2018Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Community, Culture, Pop Culture
Tags: #conspiracy theory, aliens, barney, betty, betty and barney hill, lizards, riddle, ufo
