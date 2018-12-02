Mind Games Logo

SYN Nation

Mind Games Episode 8: Dreams

Dreaming

Adam & Jason, took a deep dive into the concept of dreams and had many stories to tell. Hear about Adam’s experience Lucid Dreaming, its benefits and how you can enter one yourself. Also hear recollections of Jason’s rather creepy dreams and whole lot of other discussion

Playlist

  1. Nightingale - Norah Jones
  2. dream2 - Code Orange
  3. Lucid Dream - Juice WRLD
  4. Street Dreams II - Logic
  5. Bad Dream - Hands Like Houses
  6. Fukk Sleep - A$AP Rocky

December 2nd 2018
