SYN Nation
Mind Games Episode 8: Dreams
Adam & Jason, took a deep dive into the concept of dreams and had many stories to tell. Hear about Adam’s experience Lucid Dreaming, its benefits and how you can enter one yourself. Also hear recollections of Jason’s rather creepy dreams and whole lot of other discussion
Playlist
- Nightingale - Norah Jones
- dream2 - Code Orange
- Lucid Dream - Juice WRLD
- Street Dreams II - Logic
- Bad Dream - Hands Like Houses
- Fukk Sleep - A$AP Rocky
Jason Evans
December 2nd 2018Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Podcast
Tags: #mind, Dreams, Games, lucid, lucid dreaming, nightmares, riddle
