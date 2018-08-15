Missy Higgins shares first pic of her new baby daughter

Missy Higgins has shared the first photo of her new baby daughter, who she’s named Luna.

The Aussie singer-songwriter took to Instagram overnight, sharing a cute snap of the new baby girl sleeping in what appeared to be a hospital room.

“Testing out some of my new demos on Luna this morning. She was well impressed,” she captioned the pic.

Missy announced the new arrival on Instagram on Monday afternoon, sharing an adorable selfie of her new baby girl nursing in her chest.

“Welcome to the world little Luna,” she wrote alongside the photo, adding a series of love heart emojis.

Welcome to the world little Luna 💕💕💕 A post shared by @ missyhigginsmusic on Aug 12, 2018 at 11:34pm PDT

This is Missy’s second child with her playwright husband Dan Lee — the couple are already parents to their three-year-old son Samuel.

Missy, who took the stage as the opening act on Ed Sheeran’s recent Aussie tour, announced her pregnancy in March while singing at a concert in Perth.

“And on that note, I’d like to tell you guys that I’m expecting,” she told the crowd.

Congratulations!

Image Credit: Kylie Keene via Missy Higgins, Instagram.