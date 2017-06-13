The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, June 13th, 2017

Playlist from Mixed Bag with Matt, as aired Tuesday, June 13th 2017 at 5pm AEST on SYN Nation.

This week’s show first aired at 10pm AWST on Friday, June 9th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle, and featured Coldplay, Paramore, Placebo and Peking Duk, plus a SYN Sweet 16 track from Meg Mac.

Playlist

  1. Maybe It's My First Time - Meg Mac
  2. Fallin' - Jessica Mauboy
  3. Real Life - Duke Dumont & Gorgon City
  4. Bulletproof - Tabitha Nauser
  5. Fake Magic - Peking Duk & Alunageorge
  6. Over My Head (Cable Car) - The Fray
  7. Remember Me - Jennifer Hudson
  8. Fix You - Coldplay
  9. Now Or Never - Halsey
  10. Can You Feel It - Jackson 5
  11. Angels - Robbie Williams
  12. 26 - Paramore
  13. You've Got The Love - Florence + The Machine
  14. Grenade - Bruno Mars
  15. Every You And Every Me - Placebo
  16. Bennie And The Jets - Elton John
j.d Stevens

June 13th 2017
