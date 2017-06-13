The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, June 13th, 2017
Playlist from Mixed Bag with Matt, as aired Tuesday, June 13th 2017 at 5pm AEST on SYN Nation.
This week’s show first aired at 10pm AWST on Friday, June 9th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle, and featured Coldplay, Paramore, Placebo and Peking Duk, plus a SYN Sweet 16 track from Meg Mac.
Playlist
- Maybe It's My First Time - Meg Mac
- Fallin' - Jessica Mauboy
- Real Life - Duke Dumont & Gorgon City
- Bulletproof - Tabitha Nauser
- Fake Magic - Peking Duk & Alunageorge
- Over My Head (Cable Car) - The Fray
- Remember Me - Jennifer Hudson
- Fix You - Coldplay
- Now Or Never - Halsey
- Can You Feel It - Jackson 5
- Angels - Robbie Williams
- 26 - Paramore
- You've Got The Love - Florence + The Machine
- Grenade - Bruno Mars
- Every You And Every Me - Placebo
- Bennie And The Jets - Elton John
j.d Stevens
June 13th 2017Read more by j.d Stevens
