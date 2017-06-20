The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, June 20th, 2017
Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag, featuring The Killers, Sheppard, Evanescence and I Monster. Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, June 17th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, June 20th 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- Feels - Calvin Harris (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
- The Man - The Killers
- Fake Magic - Peking Duk & Alunageorge
- Glorious - Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
- Edge Of The Night - Sheppard
- All I Can Think About Is You - Coldplay
- Fallin' - Jessica Mauboy
- Going Under - Evanescence
- Hook, Line & Sinker - Royal Blood
- All Star - Smash Mouth
- Oh Yeah - Yello
- Daydream In Blue - I Monster
- Glamorous - Fergie (feat. Ludacris)
- Accidentally In Love - Counting Crows
- Lola's Theme - Shapeshifters
