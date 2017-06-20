The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, June 20th, 2017

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti

Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag, featuring The Killers, Sheppard, Evanescence and I Monster. Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, June 17th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, June 20th 2017 on SYN Nation.

Playlist

  1. Feels - Calvin Harris (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
  2. The Man - The Killers
  3. Fake Magic - Peking Duk & Alunageorge
  4. Glorious - Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
  5. Edge Of The Night - Sheppard
  6. All I Can Think About Is You - Coldplay
  7. Fallin' - Jessica Mauboy
  8. Going Under - Evanescence
  9. Hook, Line & Sinker - Royal Blood
  10. All Star - Smash Mouth
  11. Oh Yeah - Yello
  12. Daydream In Blue - I Monster
  13. Glamorous - Fergie (feat. Ludacris)
  14. Accidentally In Love - Counting Crows
  15. Lola's Theme - Shapeshifters
Jake Stevens

June 20th 2017
