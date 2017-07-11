The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, July 11th, 2017

Matt stands in front of a blue and green background wearing a navy blue shirt. The rear of the shirt features the SYN logo with the text "On air, online, on campus". The front of the shirt features the SYN and RMIT University logos.

Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag, featuring HAIM, Grinspoon, Kesha and Elk Road. This episode first aired on Friday, July 8th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, July 11th 2017 on SYN Nation.

Playlist

  1. Honest - The Chainsmokers
  2. Get Low - Zedd & Liam Payne
  3. Praying - Kesha
  4. Location - Khalid
  5. No Promises - Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato)
  6. Edge Of The Night - Sheppard
  7. Four To The Floor - Starsailor
  8. P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) - John Gibbons
  9. Turn Up The Love - Alunageorge
  10. Miami 2 Ibiza - Swedish House Mafia & Tinie Tempah
  11. Little Of Your Love - HAIM
  12. Pressure - Elk Road
  13. Bonkers - Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden
  14. Hard Act To Follow - Grinspoon
  15. He Don't Love You - Human Nature
  16. World Where You Live - Crowded House
Jake Stevens

July 11th 2017
