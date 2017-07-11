The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, July 11th, 2017
Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag, featuring HAIM, Grinspoon, Kesha and Elk Road. This episode first aired on Friday, July 8th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, July 11th 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- Honest - The Chainsmokers
- Get Low - Zedd & Liam Payne
- Praying - Kesha
- Location - Khalid
- No Promises - Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato)
- Edge Of The Night - Sheppard
- Four To The Floor - Starsailor
- P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) - John Gibbons
- Turn Up The Love - Alunageorge
- Miami 2 Ibiza - Swedish House Mafia & Tinie Tempah
- Little Of Your Love - HAIM
- Pressure - Elk Road
- Bonkers - Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden
- Hard Act To Follow - Grinspoon
- He Don't Love You - Human Nature
- World Where You Live - Crowded House
Jake Stevens
July 11th 2017Read more by Jake Stevens
