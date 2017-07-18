The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, July 18th, 2017

The Mixed Bag logo

Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag, featuring 2017’s most played so far! Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, July 14th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, July 18th 2017 on SYN Nation.

Playlist

  1. There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
  2. Way Down We Go - Kaleo
  3. Water Under The Bridge - Adele
  4. Malibu - Miley Cyrus
  5. Paris - The Chainsmokers
  6. Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara
  7. Fresh Eyes - Andy Grammer
  8. Sign Of The Times - Harry Styles
  9. That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
  10. Touch - Little Mix (feat. Kid Ink)
  11. Green Light - Lorde
  12. Galway Girl - Ed Sheeran
  13. Issues - Julia Michaels
  14. Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
  15. Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
Jake Stevens

July 18th 2017
