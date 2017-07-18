The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, July 18th, 2017
Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag, featuring 2017’s most played so far! Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, July 14th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, July 18th 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
- Way Down We Go - Kaleo
- Water Under The Bridge - Adele
- Malibu - Miley Cyrus
- Paris - The Chainsmokers
- Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara
- Fresh Eyes - Andy Grammer
- Sign Of The Times - Harry Styles
- That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
- Touch - Little Mix (feat. Kid Ink)
- Green Light - Lorde
- Galway Girl - Ed Sheeran
- Issues - Julia Michaels
- Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
- Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
Jake Stevens
July 18th 2017Read more by Jake Stevens
