The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, August 8th, 2017

Matt stands in front of a blue and green background wearing a navy blue shirt. The rear of the shirt features the SYN logo with the text "On air, online, on campus". The front of the shirt features the SYN and RMIT University logos.

Matt’s back! Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag – hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, August 4th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

Playlist | Tuesday, July 17th, 2017 ▶

Playlist

  1. Two Ghosts - Harry Styles
  2. New Rules - Dua Lipa
  3. I Can't Lose - Mark Ronson
  4. Kissing Strangers - DNCE (feat. Nicki Minaj)
  5. Bad At Love - Halsey
  6. Malibu - Miley Cyrus
  7. Feels - Calvin Harris (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
  8. Don't Be So Hard On Yourself - Jess Glynne
  9. Numb - Linkin Park
  10. In The End - Linkin Park
  11. Sorrento Moon (I Remember) - Tina Arena
  12. Bridge Over Troubled Water - Anthony Callea
  13. P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing) - Michael Jackson
  14. If It Makes You Happy - Sheryl Crow
  15. Virtual Insanity - Jamiroquai
Jake Stevens

August 8th 2017
Read more by Jake Stevens
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Mixed Bag

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, July 18th, 2017

Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag, featuring 2017’s most played so far!

Matt stands in front of a blue and green background wearing a navy blue shirt. The rear of the shirt features the SYN logo with the text "On air, online, on campus". The front of the shirt features the SYN and RMIT University logos.
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, July 11th, 2017

Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag, featuring HAIM, Grinspoon, Kesha and Elk Road.

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, July 4th, 2017

Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag, featuring The Wombats, Busby Marou and Birds of Tokyo, plus a classic Pendulum remix.

Related Content

courtship
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Find the sunshine with LA-based duo courtship.

gv
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Brisbane wunderkind Golden Vessel

Yoke Lore banjo by Shervin Lainez
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Brooklyn-based solo project Yoke Lore