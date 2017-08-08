The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, August 8th, 2017
Matt’s back! Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag – hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, August 4th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- Two Ghosts - Harry Styles
- New Rules - Dua Lipa
- I Can't Lose - Mark Ronson
- Kissing Strangers - DNCE (feat. Nicki Minaj)
- Bad At Love - Halsey
- Malibu - Miley Cyrus
- Feels - Calvin Harris (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
- Don't Be So Hard On Yourself - Jess Glynne
- Numb - Linkin Park
- In The End - Linkin Park
- Sorrento Moon (I Remember) - Tina Arena
- Bridge Over Troubled Water - Anthony Callea
- P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing) - Michael Jackson
- If It Makes You Happy - Sheryl Crow
- Virtual Insanity - Jamiroquai
Jake Stevens
August 8th 2017Read more by Jake Stevens
