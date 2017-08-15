The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, August 15th, 2017

Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Halsey, Royal Blood & more! Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag – hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, August 11th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

  1. I Only Lie When I Love You - Royal Blood
  2. Desire - Everything Everything
  3. Lanterns - Birds Of Tokyo
  4. Ride It - Meg Mac
  5. What Kind Of Man - Florence & The Machine
  6. Bad At Love - Halsey
  7. Sunny Days - Armin Van Buuren (feat. Josh Cumbee)
  8. The Buzz - Hermitude (feat. Mataya & Young Tapz)
  9. Dead And Gone - The Black Keys
  10. Somebody To Love - Queen [Live at the Montreal Forum]
  11. Big Love - Fleetwood Mac
  12. Thinking About You - Calvin Harris (feat. Ayah Marar)
  13. No Such Thing - John Mayer
Jake Stevens

August 15th 2017
