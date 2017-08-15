The Mixed Bag
Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Halsey, Royal Blood & more! Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag – hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, August 11th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- I Only Lie When I Love You - Royal Blood
- Desire - Everything Everything
- Lanterns - Birds Of Tokyo
- Ride It - Meg Mac
- What Kind Of Man - Florence & The Machine
- Bad At Love - Halsey
- Sunny Days - Armin Van Buuren (feat. Josh Cumbee)
- The Buzz - Hermitude (feat. Mataya & Young Tapz)
- Dead And Gone - The Black Keys
- Somebody To Love - Queen [Live at the Montreal Forum]
- Big Love - Fleetwood Mac
- Thinking About You - Calvin Harris (feat. Ayah Marar)
- No Such Thing - John Mayer
