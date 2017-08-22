The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017

Matt stands in front of a blue and green background wearing a navy blue shirt.

Thomston x Sachi, Bruno Mars vs. David Guetta, Justin Bieber & Bloodpop and more! Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag – hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, August 18th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 on SYN Nation.

Playlist

  1. West - Lakyn
  2. Younger Now - Miley Cyrus
  3. Versace On The Floor - Bruno Mars vs. David Guetta
  4. Feels - Calvin Harris (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
  5. Friends - Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
  6. Ride - Thomston x Sachi
  7. No Promises - Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato)
  8. Back To You - Louis Tomlinson (feat. Bebe Rexha & Digital Farm Animals)
  9. Lay Me Down - Avicii
  10. Walk - Foo Fighters
  11. Faith - George Michael
  12. Treat Me Good - Bachelor Girl
  13. Stronger Than Me - Amy Winehouse
  14. Don't Cry Daddy - Elvis Presley
  15. Mas Que Nada - Sergio Mendes (feat. The Black Eyed Peas)
Jake Stevens

August 22nd 2017
