Playlist | Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017
Thomston x Sachi, Bruno Mars vs. David Guetta, Justin Bieber & Bloodpop and more! Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag – hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, August 18th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 on SYN Nation.
- West - Lakyn
- Younger Now - Miley Cyrus
- Versace On The Floor - Bruno Mars vs. David Guetta
- Feels - Calvin Harris (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
- Friends - Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
- Ride - Thomston x Sachi
- No Promises - Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato)
- Back To You - Louis Tomlinson (feat. Bebe Rexha & Digital Farm Animals)
- Lay Me Down - Avicii
- Walk - Foo Fighters
- Faith - George Michael
- Treat Me Good - Bachelor Girl
- Stronger Than Me - Amy Winehouse
- Don't Cry Daddy - Elvis Presley
- Mas Que Nada - Sergio Mendes (feat. The Black Eyed Peas)
