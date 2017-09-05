The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, September 5th, 2017

Matt stands in front of a blue and green background wearing a navy blue shirt. The rear of the shirt features the SYN logo with the text "On air, online, on campus". The front of the shirt features the SYN and RMIT University logos.

There’s not one, but two 1992 throwbacks on today’s show! Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag – hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, September 1st, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

Playlist

  1. What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 (feat. SZA)
  2. Magnets - Disclosure (feat. Lorde)
  3. High On Me - Guy Sebastian
  4. Not Too Late - Ricki-Lee
  5. Uptight Downtown - La Roux
  6. Bad At Love - Halsey
  7. Firestarter - Fedde Le Grand & Ida Corr (feat. Shaggy)
  8. Wild At Heart - Birds Of Tokyo
  9. Adventure Of A Lifetime - Coldplay
  10. Golden - Kingswood
  11. It's Not Unusual - Tom Jones
  12. I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred
  13. Baby Got Back - Sir Mix-A-Lot
  14. On Hold - The xx
  15. Wish You Well - Bernard Fanning
  16. Valerie - Mark Ronson (feat. Amy Winehouse)
Jake Stevens

September 6th 2017
