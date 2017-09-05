The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, September 5th, 2017
There’s not one, but two 1992 throwbacks on today’s show! Playlist from this week’s Mixed Bag – hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, September 1st, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 (feat. SZA)
- Magnets - Disclosure (feat. Lorde)
- High On Me - Guy Sebastian
- Not Too Late - Ricki-Lee
- Uptight Downtown - La Roux
- Bad At Love - Halsey
- Firestarter - Fedde Le Grand & Ida Corr (feat. Shaggy)
- Wild At Heart - Birds Of Tokyo
- Adventure Of A Lifetime - Coldplay
- Golden - Kingswood
- It's Not Unusual - Tom Jones
- I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred
- Baby Got Back - Sir Mix-A-Lot
- On Hold - The xx
- Wish You Well - Bernard Fanning
- Valerie - Mark Ronson (feat. Amy Winehouse)
Jake Stevens
September 6th 2017Read more by Jake Stevens
