The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, September 26th, 2017

The Mixed Bag logo

Matt returns to Mixed Bag after quite the hiatus, with today’s show featuring OMC, Faker & Semisonic!

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, September 22nd, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

◀ Playlist | Tuesday, October 2nd, 2017 Playlist | Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 ▶

Playlist

  1. Jump Around - House Of Pain
  2. What Is Love - Haddaway
  3. Barbie Girl - Aqua
  4. Tubthumping - Chumbawamba
  5. How Bizarre - OMC
  6. Closing Time - Semisonic
  7. Mambo No 5 - Lou Bega
  8. Inside Outside - Sophie Monk
  9. The Reason - Hoobastank
  10. Forever Young - Youth Group
  11. This Heart Attack - Faker
  12. You Give Me Something - James Morrison
  13. Here I Am - Natalie Gauci
  14. Gangnam Style (강남 스타일) - PSY
Jake Stevens

September 26th 2017
Read more by Jake Stevens
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Mixed Bag

Matt stands in front of a blue and green background wearing a navy blue shirt. The rear of the shirt features the SYN logo with the text "On air, online, on campus". The front of the shirt features the SYN and RMIT University logos.
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, September 5th, 2017

There’s not one, but two 1992 throwbacks on today’s show!

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

Brand new Taylor Swift, classic Regurgitator and a whole lot more!

Matt stands in front of a blue and green background wearing a navy blue shirt. The rear of the shirt features the SYN logo with the text "On air, online, on campus". The front of the shirt features the SYN and RMIT University logos.
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017

Thomston x Sachi, Bruno Mars vs. David Guetta, Justin Bieber & Bloodpop and more!

Related Content

Rockology2Facebook-1160x653
Rockology2Facebook
Rockology

Ep #6 – Sam's Top Five NEW Bands

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, August 15th, 2017

Matt stands in front of a blue and green background wearing a navy blue shirt. The rear of the shirt features the SYN logo with the text "On air, online, on campus". The front of the shirt features the SYN and RMIT University logos.
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, August 8th, 2017