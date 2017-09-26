The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, September 26th, 2017
Matt returns to Mixed Bag after quite the hiatus, with today’s show featuring OMC, Faker & Semisonic!
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, September 22nd, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
|◀ Playlist | Tuesday, October 2nd, 2017
|Playlist | Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 ▶
Playlist
- Jump Around - House Of Pain
- What Is Love - Haddaway
- Barbie Girl - Aqua
- Tubthumping - Chumbawamba
- How Bizarre - OMC
- Closing Time - Semisonic
- Mambo No 5 - Lou Bega
- Inside Outside - Sophie Monk
- The Reason - Hoobastank
- Forever Young - Youth Group
- This Heart Attack - Faker
- You Give Me Something - James Morrison
- Here I Am - Natalie Gauci
- Gangnam Style (강남 스타일) - PSY
Jake Stevens
September 26th 2017Read more by Jake Stevens
More by The Mixed Bag
Playlist | Tuesday, August 29th, 2017
Brand new Taylor Swift, classic Regurgitator and a whole lot more!
Playlist | Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017
Thomston x Sachi, Bruno Mars vs. David Guetta, Justin Bieber & Bloodpop and more!