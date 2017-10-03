The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti

Estelle, Kimbra, Lorde, Mary Lambert and more feature on today’s Mixed Bag, plus new music from Niall Horan & Sam Smith too (oh, and a cameo from Matt’s mum)!

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, September 29th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 on SYN Nation.

Playlist

  1. Homemade Dynamite - Lorde
  2. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
  3. Too Much To Ask - Niall Horan
  4. Not Too Late - Ricki-Lee
  5. Everybody Knows - Kimbra
  6. American Boy - Estelle (feat. Kanye West)
  7. Mr. Brightside - The Killers
  8. Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
  9. Same Love - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Mary Lambert)
  10. Get Outta My Way - Kylie Minogue
  11. You Set Fire To My Life - Tina Arena
  12. Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
  13. The Saints Are Coming - U2 & Green Day
  14. I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair) - Sandi Thom
  15. Resistance - Muse
  16. S Club Party - S Club 7
Jake Stevens

October 3rd 2017
