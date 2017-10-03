The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017
Estelle, Kimbra, Lorde, Mary Lambert and more feature on today’s Mixed Bag, plus new music from Niall Horan & Sam Smith too (oh, and a cameo from Matt’s mum)!
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, September 29th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- Homemade Dynamite - Lorde
- Perfect - Ed Sheeran
- Too Much To Ask - Niall Horan
- Not Too Late - Ricki-Lee
- Everybody Knows - Kimbra
- American Boy - Estelle (feat. Kanye West)
- Mr. Brightside - The Killers
- Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
- Same Love - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Mary Lambert)
- Get Outta My Way - Kylie Minogue
- You Set Fire To My Life - Tina Arena
- Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
- The Saints Are Coming - U2 & Green Day
- I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair) - Sandi Thom
- Resistance - Muse
- S Club Party - S Club 7
