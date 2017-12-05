The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, December 5th, 2017
On today’s Mixed Bag: ARIA winners Sia & Paul Kelly, Muse, a “lovey-dovey” track from G-Eazy & Halsey and more!
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, December 1st, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé
- Miss You - Louis Tomlinson
- Homemade Dynamite - Lorde
- Him & I - G-Eazy (feat. Halsey)
- Clap Your Hands - Sia
- I Only Lie When I Love You - Royal Blood
- Assassin - Muse
- To Her Door - Paul Kelly and the Coloured Girls
- Distant Sun - Crowded House
- Loving You - Michael Jackson
- Lovin Each Day - Ronan Keating
- I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd (feat. Daft Punk)
- Never Forget You - Zara Larsson & MNEK
- Too Funky - George Michael
Jake Stevens
December 5th 2017Read more by Jake Stevens
