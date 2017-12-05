The Mixed Bag

On today’s Mixed Bag: ARIA winners Sia & Paul Kelly, Muse, a “lovey-dovey” track from G-Eazy & Halsey and more!

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, December 1st, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

  1. Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé
  2. Miss You - Louis Tomlinson
  3. Homemade Dynamite - Lorde
  4. Him & I - G-Eazy (feat. Halsey)
  5. Clap Your Hands - Sia
  6. I Only Lie When I Love You - Royal Blood
  7. Assassin - Muse
  8. To Her Door - Paul Kelly and the Coloured Girls
  9. Distant Sun - Crowded House
  10. Loving You - Michael Jackson
  11. Lovin Each Day - Ronan Keating
  12. I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd (feat. Daft Punk)
  13. Never Forget You - Zara Larsson & MNEK
  14. Too Funky - George Michael
