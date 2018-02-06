The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, February 6th, 2018
Today’s Mixed Bag counts down the 14 most played tracks on radio in 2017, as collected by Lava from stations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Click here to see the full list, or scroll down to see the top 14 as played on tonight’s show!
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, February 2nd, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, February 6th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
- New Rules - Dua Lipa
- Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
- Green Light - Lorde
- Fresh Eyes - Andy Grammer
- Your Song - Rita Ora
- There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
- Slow Hands - Niall Horan
- Galway Girl - Ed Sheeran
- What About Us - Pink
- Thunder - Imagine Dragons
- Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers / Coldplay
- Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
- Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
Jake Stevens
February 6th 2018Read more by Jake Stevens
