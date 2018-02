Today’s Mixed Bag counts down the 14 most played tracks on radio in 2017, as collected by Lava from stations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Click here to see the full list, or scroll down to see the top 14 as played on tonight’s show!

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti , this episode first aired on Friday, February 2nd, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM , and was repeated Tuesday, February 6th, 2017 on SYN Nation