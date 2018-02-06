The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, February 6th, 2018

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti

Today’s Mixed Bag counts down the 14 most played tracks on radio in 2017, as collected by Lava from stations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Click here to see the full list, or scroll down to see the top 14 as played on tonight’s show!

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, February 2nd, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, February 6th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

Playlist

  1. That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
  2. New Rules - Dua Lipa
  3. Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
  4. Green Light - Lorde
  5. Fresh Eyes - Andy Grammer
  6. Your Song - Rita Ora
  7. There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
  8. Slow Hands - Niall Horan
  9. Galway Girl - Ed Sheeran
  10. What About Us - Pink
  11. Thunder - Imagine Dragons
  12. Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers / Coldplay
  13. Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
  14. Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
