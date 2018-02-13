The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, February 13th, 2018
New music from Missy Higgins on today’s Mixed Bag, plus Billie Eilish, Drake and classic Spice Girls! Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEDT on SYN Nation.
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, February 9th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, February 13th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- Dangerous Night - Thirty Seconds To Mars
- Who Am I - Shannon Noll
- My Way - One Bit X Noah Cyrus
- Perfect Places - Lorde
- Passionfruit - Drake
- Bellyache - Billie Eilish
- Futon Couch - Missy Higgins
- The Shock of The Lightning - Oasis
- Mr. Brightside - The Killers
- Pyro - Kings of Leon
- Linger - The Cranberries
- P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) - Michael Jackson
- I'm Your Man - Wham!
- Say You'll Be There - Spice Girls
- Mirrors - Justin Timberlake
Jake Stevens
February 13th 2018Read more by Jake Stevens
