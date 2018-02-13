The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, February 13th, 2018

The Mixed Bag logo

New music from Missy Higgins on today’s Mixed Bag, plus Billie Eilish, Drake and classic Spice Girls! Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEDT on SYN Nation.

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, February 9th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, February 13th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

◀ Playlist | Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 Playlist | Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 ▶

Playlist

  1. Dangerous Night - Thirty Seconds To Mars
  2. Who Am I - Shannon Noll
  3. My Way - One Bit X Noah Cyrus
  4. Perfect Places - Lorde
  5. Passionfruit - Drake
  6. Bellyache - Billie Eilish
  7. Futon Couch - Missy Higgins
  8. The Shock of The Lightning - Oasis
  9. Mr. Brightside - The Killers
  10. Pyro - Kings of Leon
  11. Linger - The Cranberries
  12. P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) - Michael Jackson
  13. I'm Your Man - Wham!
  14. Say You'll Be There - Spice Girls
  15. Mirrors - Justin Timberlake
Jake Stevens

February 13th 2018
Read more by Jake Stevens
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Mixed Bag

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, February 6th, 2018

Today’s Mixed Bag counts down the 14 most played tracks on radio in 2017

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

On today’s Mixed Bag: ARIA winners Sia & Paul Kelly, Muse, a “lovey-dovey” track from G-Eazy & Halsey and more!

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, November 28th, 2017

A big edition of Mixed Bag this afternoon: tracks from ARIA nominees Amy Shark, The Preatures, and Sia, plus a tribute to […]

Related Content

Falls Downtown.

Falls Festival Downtown Review

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, November 21st, 2017

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, November 14th, 2017