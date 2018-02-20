The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, February 20th, 2018
On today’s Mixed Bag, there’s new music from Muse, throwbacks from Operator Please and Presets, and more! Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEDT on SYN Nation.
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, February 16th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, February 20th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- Think About You - Delta Goodrem
- Church - Alison Wonderland
- Paradise - George Ezra
- Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)
- Wall of Glass - Liam Gallagher
- Thought Contagion - Muse
- All Stars - Martin Solveig (feat. Alma)
- One Summer - Daryl Braithwaite
- Hold The Line - Toto
- Leave It Alone - Operator Please
- This Boy's In Love - The Presets
- All To Myself - Guy Sebastian
- Decode - Paramore
- Walk - Foo Fighters
- DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love - Usher (feat. Pitbull)
