The Mixed Bag

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, February 20th, 2018

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti

On today’s Mixed Bag, there’s new music from Muse, throwbacks from Operator Please and Presets, and more! Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEDT on SYN Nation.

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, February 16th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, February 20th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

◀ Playlist | Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 Playlist | Tuesday, February 13th, 2018 ▶

Playlist

  1. Think About You - Delta Goodrem
  2. Church - Alison Wonderland
  3. Paradise - George Ezra
  4. Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)
  5. Wall of Glass - Liam Gallagher
  6. Thought Contagion - Muse
  7. All Stars - Martin Solveig (feat. Alma)
  8. One Summer - Daryl Braithwaite
  9. Hold The Line - Toto
  10. Leave It Alone - Operator Please
  11. This Boy's In Love - The Presets
  12. All To Myself - Guy Sebastian
  13. Decode - Paramore
  14. Walk - Foo Fighters
  15. DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love - Usher (feat. Pitbull)
Jake Stevens

February 20th 2018
Read more by Jake Stevens
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Mixed Bag

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, February 13th, 2018

New music from Missy Higgins on today’s Mixed Bag, plus Billie Eilish, Drake and classic Spice Girls

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, February 6th, 2018

Today’s Mixed Bag counts down the 14 most played tracks on radio in 2017

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

On today’s Mixed Bag: ARIA winners Sia & Paul Kelly, Muse, a “lovey-dovey” track from G-Eazy & Halsey and more!

Related Content

Falls Downtown.

Falls Festival Downtown Review

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, November 28th, 2017

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, November 21st, 2017