Playlist | Tuesday, February 27th, 2018

New music from Janelle Monáe and 5 Seconds of Summer, plus throwbacks from Silverchair and La Roux on this week’s Mixed Bag! Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEDT on SYN Nation.

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, February 23rd, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, February 27th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

Playlist

  1. Make Me Feel - Janelle Monáe
  2. Want You Back - 5 Seconds of Summer
  3. Thought Contagion - Muse
  4. Lemon To A Knife Fight - The Wombats
  5. Love Lies - Khalid x Normani
  6. Hook, Line & Sinker - Royal Blood
  7. Walk - Foo Fighters
  8. Live Forever - Oasis
  9. Easy Lover - Phil Collins
  10. Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)
  11. Reflections Of A Sound - Silverchair
  12. In For The Kill - La Roux
  13. I Want To Break Free - Queen
  14. Get Happy - Megan Washington
  15. God Put A Smile Upon Your Face - Coldplay
February 27th 2018
