The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, February 27th, 2018
New music from Janelle Monáe and 5 Seconds of Summer, plus throwbacks from Silverchair and La Roux on this week’s Mixed Bag! Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEDT on SYN Nation.
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, February 23rd, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, February 27th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- Make Me Feel - Janelle Monáe
- Want You Back - 5 Seconds of Summer
- Thought Contagion - Muse
- Lemon To A Knife Fight - The Wombats
- Love Lies - Khalid x Normani
- Hook, Line & Sinker - Royal Blood
- Walk - Foo Fighters
- Live Forever - Oasis
- Easy Lover - Phil Collins
- Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)
- Reflections Of A Sound - Silverchair
- In For The Kill - La Roux
- I Want To Break Free - Queen
- Get Happy - Megan Washington
- God Put A Smile Upon Your Face - Coldplay
Jake Stevens
February 27th 2018Read more by Jake Stevens
