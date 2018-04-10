The Mixed Bag

New music from Panic! At The Disco kicks off Mixed Bag this week, with throwbacks from Something For Kate and Sophie Ellis Bextor. Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEST on SYN Nation.

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, March 6th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, April 10th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

  1. Bennie And The Jets (2018 Version) - Elton John, P!nk & Logic
  2. Dancing - Kylie Minogue
  3. One Kiss - Calvin Harris x Dua Lipa
  4. Everybody Hates Me - The Chainsmokers
  5. Welcome To Earth - Delta Goodrem
  6. Don't You Worry Child - Swedish House Mafia
  7. I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor - Arctic Monkeys
  8. Stars Are Blind - Paris Hilton
  9. Knights Of Cydonia - Muse
  10. Easy Lover - Phil Collins
  11. Bow River - Cold Chisel
  12. You're The Voice - John Farnham
  13. Yellow - Coldplay
Jake Stevens

April 10th 2018
