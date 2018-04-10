The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, April 10th, 2018
New music from Panic! At The Disco kicks off Mixed Bag this week, with throwbacks from Something For Kate and Sophie Ellis Bextor. Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEST on SYN Nation.
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, March 6th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, April 10th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
|◀ Playlist | Tuesday, April 17th, 2018
|Playlist | Tuesday, March 27th, 2018 ▶
Playlist
- Bennie And The Jets (2018 Version) - Elton John, P!nk & Logic
- Dancing - Kylie Minogue
- One Kiss - Calvin Harris x Dua Lipa
- Everybody Hates Me - The Chainsmokers
- Welcome To Earth - Delta Goodrem
- Don't You Worry Child - Swedish House Mafia
- I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor - Arctic Monkeys
- Stars Are Blind - Paris Hilton
- Knights Of Cydonia - Muse
- Easy Lover - Phil Collins
- Bow River - Cold Chisel
- You're The Voice - John Farnham
- Yellow - Coldplay
Jake Stevens
April 10th 2018Read more by Jake Stevens
More by The Mixed Bag
Playlist | Tuesday, March 27th, 2018
New music from Panic! At The Disco kicks off Mixed Bag this week, with throwbacks from Something For Kate and Sophie Ellis […]
Playlist | Tuesday, March 20th, 2018
Tracks from local legends Alex Lahey and Nicole Millar on this week’s Mixed Bag, plus a first play of new Charlie Puth
Playlist | Tuesday, March 13th, 2018
Could Jessica Mauboy take out Eurovision with this single? Plus: throwbacks from David Bowie and Kesha