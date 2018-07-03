The Mixed Bag logo

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018

As Matt returns from Europe, so too does Mixed Bag, featuring a new Weezer track set for a vinyl release! Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEST on SYN Nation.

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, June 29th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, July 3rd, 2017 on SYN Nation.

Playlist

  1. Big God - Florence + The Machine
  2. One Kiss - Calvin Harris x Dua Lipa
  3. Youngblood (Acoustic) - 5 Seconds of Summer
  4. Africa - Weezer
  5. Sing - Ed Sheeran
  6. Don't Go Breaking My Heart - Backstreet Boys
  7. Disparate Youth - Santigold
  8. Speak - Bachelor Girl
  9. Zombie - Bad Wolves
  10. Wall of Glass - Liam Gallagher
  11. Easy Lover - Phil Collins
  12. Human Nature - Michael Jackson
  13. Never Be The Same Again - Melanie C
  14. Outside - George Michael
Jake Stevens

July 3rd 2018
Read more by Jake Stevens
