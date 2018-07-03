SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018
As Matt returns from Europe, so too does Mixed Bag, featuring a new Weezer track set for a vinyl release! Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEST on SYN Nation.
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, June 29th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, July 3rd, 2017 on SYN Nation.
|◀ Playlist | Tuesday, July 10th, 2018
|Playlist | Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 ▶
Playlist
- Big God - Florence + The Machine
- One Kiss - Calvin Harris x Dua Lipa
- Youngblood (Acoustic) - 5 Seconds of Summer
- Africa - Weezer
- Sing - Ed Sheeran
- Don't Go Breaking My Heart - Backstreet Boys
- Disparate Youth - Santigold
- Speak - Bachelor Girl
- Zombie - Bad Wolves
- Wall of Glass - Liam Gallagher
- Easy Lover - Phil Collins
- Human Nature - Michael Jackson
- Never Be The Same Again - Melanie C
- Outside - George Michael
Jake Stevens
July 3rd 2018Read more by Jake Stevens
More by Mixed Bag
Playlist | Tuesday, May 15th, 2018
It’s the final Mixed Bag before Matt’s European holiday, with tunes from Client Liaison and more!
Playlist | Tuesday, May 8th, 2018
In the 250th episode of Mixed Bag, Matt spins classic tracks from Ricky Martin, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more
Playlist | Tuesday, May 1st, 2018
Tonight’s Mixed Bag features a tribute to the late electronic musician Avicii