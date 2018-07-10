The Mixed Bag logo

SYN Nation

Playlist | Tuesday, July 10th, 2018

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti

This afternoon’s episode includes an album cut from Paramore’s self-titled release, plus a throwback from Fall Out Boy and heaps more. Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEST on SYN Nation.

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, July 6th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, July 10th, 2017 on SYN Nation.

◀ Playlist | Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 Playlist | Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 ▶

Playlist

  1. Soulmate - Justin Timberlake
  2. One Kiss - Calvin Harris x Dua Lipa
  3. Ocean - Martin Garrix (feat. Khalid)
  4. Rocketeer - Far East Movement (feat. Ryan Tedder)
  5. Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
  6. Fire - Kasabian
  7. We Ride - Rihanna
  8. Grow Up - Paramore
  9. This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race - Fall Out Boy
  10. Changa - PNAU
  11. Take Me Home, Country Roads - John Denver
  12. Sorrento Moon - Tina Arena
  13. Ultimatum - Disclosure (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
  14. The Nights - Avicii
  15. Cold - Maroon 5 (feat. Future)
Jake Stevens

July 10th 2018
Read more by Jake Stevens
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Mixed Bag

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag logo
Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018

As Matt returns from Europe, so too does Mixed Bag, featuring a new Weezer track set for a vinyl release!

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag logo
Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, May 15th, 2018

It’s the final Mixed Bag before Matt’s European holiday, with tunes from Client Liaison and more!

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag logo
Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, May 8th, 2018

In the 250th episode of Mixed Bag, Matt spins classic tracks from Ricky Martin, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more

Related Content

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag logo
Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, May 1st, 2018

The Mixed Bag logo
The Mixed Bag logo
Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, April 24th, 2018

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag logo
Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, April 17th, 2018