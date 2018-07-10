SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, July 10th, 2018
This afternoon’s episode includes an album cut from Paramore’s self-titled release, plus a throwback from Fall Out Boy and heaps more. Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEST on SYN Nation.
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, July 6th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, July 10th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
|◀ Playlist | Tuesday, July 17th, 2018
|Playlist | Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 ▶
Playlist
- Soulmate - Justin Timberlake
- One Kiss - Calvin Harris x Dua Lipa
- Ocean - Martin Garrix (feat. Khalid)
- Rocketeer - Far East Movement (feat. Ryan Tedder)
- Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
- Fire - Kasabian
- We Ride - Rihanna
- Grow Up - Paramore
- This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race - Fall Out Boy
- Changa - PNAU
- Take Me Home, Country Roads - John Denver
- Sorrento Moon - Tina Arena
- Ultimatum - Disclosure (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
- The Nights - Avicii
- Cold - Maroon 5 (feat. Future)
Jake Stevens
July 10th 2018Read more by Jake Stevens
More by Mixed Bag
Playlist | Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018
As Matt returns from Europe, so too does Mixed Bag, featuring a new Weezer track set for a vinyl release!
Playlist | Tuesday, May 15th, 2018
It’s the final Mixed Bag before Matt’s European holiday, with tunes from Client Liaison and more!
Playlist | Tuesday, May 8th, 2018
In the 250th episode of Mixed Bag, Matt spins classic tracks from Ricky Martin, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more