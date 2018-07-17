SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, July 17th, 2018
After some big weeks of new music, Matt spins a playlist of the greatest modern hits, including Troye Sivan and Nicole Millar, plus a whole lot more. Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEST on SYN Nation.
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, July 13th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, July 17th, 2017 on SYN Nation.
Playlist
- Dance To This - Troye Sivan / Ariana Grande
- High - Peking Duk / Nicole Millar
- Hella Good - No Doubt
- Feel - Robbie Williams
- Bright Lights Bigger City - CeeLo Green
- Attention - Charlie Puth
- A Sky Full Of Stars - Coldplay
- Omen - Disclosure / Sam Smith
- By The Way - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Stockholm Syndrome - Muse
- Powerful - Major Lazer / Ellie Goulding / Tarrus Riley
- Save The World - Swedish House Mafia
- Cruel - Snakehips / Zayn
- Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
- Crazy In Love - Beyoncé
Jake Stevens
July 17th 2018Read more by Jake Stevens
