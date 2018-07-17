After some big weeks of new music, Matt spins a playlist of the greatest modern hits, including Troye Sivan and Nicole Millar, plus a whole lot more. Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Tuesday, 5pm AEST on SYN Nation.

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, July 13th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle 107.9FM, and was repeated Tuesday, July 17th, 2017 on SYN Nation.