Playlist | Wednesday, May 29th, 2019
Matt’s back! This week’s playlist features new music from The Black Keys and Elton John teaming up with Taron Egerton, plus classic Lennon/Oko, Duran Duran and more! Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in each Wednesday from 3pm AEST on SYN.
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, May 24th, 2019 on Radio Fremantle, and was repeated Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 on SYN.
Playlist
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Elton John / Taron Egerton (2019)
- Go - The Black Keys (2019)
- Almost (Sweet Music) - Hozier (2019)
- Nightmare - Halsey (2019)
- Zero Gravity - Kate Miller-Heidke (2019)
- New York - Eskimo Joe (2006)
- Feel The Way I Do - The Jungle Giants (2017)
- Twilight Zone - 2 Unlimited (1992)
- Now - Paramore (2013)
- Instant Karma! - John Lennon / Yoko Ono / The Plastic Ono Band (1970)
- Nutbush City Limits - Tina Turner / Ike Turner (1973)
- Easier - 5 Seconds Of Summer (2019)
- Live And Let Go - Hilltop Hoods / Maverick Sabre / Brother Ali (2014)
- Another One Bites The Dust - Queen (1980)
- Girls On Film - Duran Duran (1981)
- Omen - Disclosure / Sam Smith (2015)
Jake Stevens
May 29th 2019
