“Mixed Bag” on The Naughty Rude Show – 10th September 2017
This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Julia, Amorette and D’arcy have a big mix for you, with a “You can’t ask that” on bisexuals, what to do when he’s not in the mood, pet names in and out of the bedroom, and answer your questions at the naughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.
Playlist
- No Lie - Sean Paul
- Lie, Cheat, Steal - Run the Jewels
- I C U - A.B. Original
- Banana Brain - Die Antwoord
- Hips Don't Lie - Shakira
- Temptation - New Order
- Perfect Day - Lou Reed
- Talk Like That - The Presets
- Chocolate - The 1975
- Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've moved Your Chair - Arctic Monkeys
- Are You What You Want to Be - Foster the People
- Breathe - The Prodigy
- Just Can't Get Enough - Depeche Mode
- Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift
- Get Shaky - Ian Carey Project
- Turn Down for What - DJ Snake
Erin Dick
September 11th 2017Read more by Erin Dick
Category: Audio
Topics: Culture, Education, Pop Culture
Tags: identity, relationships, sex, sexuality
