untitled

SYN Nation

“Mixed Bag” on The Naughty Rude Show – 10th September 2017

Plain_200g_Lolly_Bag_x_1_with_lollies__93221.1357532946.490.588

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Julia, Amorette and D’arcy have a big mix for you, with a “You can’t ask that” on bisexuals, what to do when he’s not in the mood, pet names in and out of the bedroom, and answer your questions at the naughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask.

Playlist

  1. No Lie - Sean Paul
  2. Lie, Cheat, Steal - Run the Jewels
  3. I C U - A.B. Original
  4. Banana Brain - Die Antwoord
  5. Hips Don't Lie - Shakira
  6. Temptation - New Order
  7. Perfect Day - Lou Reed
  8. Talk Like That - The Presets
  9. Chocolate - The 1975
  10. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've moved Your Chair - Arctic Monkeys
  11. Are You What You Want to Be - Foster the People
  12. Breathe - The Prodigy
  13. Just Can't Get Enough - Depeche Mode
  14. Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift
  15. Get Shaky - Ian Carey Project
  16. Turn Down for What - DJ Snake
Erin Dick

September 11th 2017
Read more by Erin Dick
Category:
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

tumblr_ofz963zD8L1uohpm6o1_500
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

“Father’s Day” on The Naughty Rude Show – 3rd September 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Julia, Amorette and D’arcy have a chinwag about their relationship with their fathers and father […]

nadia-in-american-pie
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

“The Awkward Stage” on The Naughty Rude Show – 27th August 2017

On this episode of the Naughty Rude Show, D’arcy, Amorette and Julia talk about those inevitable cringe moments when it comes to […]

mythbusters
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

“Mythbusters” on The Naughty Rude Show – 6th August 2017

On this episode of the Naughty Rude Show, Carlin, Jacqui and Erin are busting all your sex, body, relationship and health myths! […]

Related Content

biflag-sunshine-851
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

"Bisexual Visibility" on The Naughty Rude Show - 30th July 2017

waynes

The Naughty Rude Show - 21st May 2017

mothers day
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show - 14th May 2017