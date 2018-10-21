Moana Hope and her fiancee Bella Carlstrom have set a wedding date.

“It will be around this time next year,” Hope, 30, told SYN at the Caulfield Cup on Saturday.

“It will be very us, as in a lot of family, a lot of friends, very big.”



Hope and Carlstrom announced their engagement on Instagram on October 2, the AFLW star sharing a photo of her model fiancee popping the question at the cemetery where her late father was laid to rest.

“I told her that if she ever wanted to marry me she had to ask my dad … So she asked me to marry her at my Dad’ss tombstone,’ Hope captioned the pic.

‘So he was there when she asked me … It could never, ever get anymore perfect then this … I said yes. Wedding bells are here.”

The high-profile couple is (already) deep in wedding mode, but they’re also talking babies.

Hope told SYN that she has plans to start a family “whenever Bell decides”.

Hope and Carlstrom turned heads as they arrived in the Heath Enclosure at the Caulfield Cup on Saturday.

The star forward wore a dark pink suit with a skull and bones shirt, while her model fiancee went for a floral jacket and tight pants.

Hope and Carlstrom, who are part of the ‘style army’ for this year’s Caulfield Cup Carnival, appeared happy and relaxed as they mingled with friends and posed for photos in the celebrity marquee.



While the footballer was more than happy to get out and about at Caulfield, her sights are firmly set on the upcoming AFLW season.

Hope said she is loving being at the Kangaroos and is confident that she can continue playing for the next 10 years.

Image Credit: Sam Tabone, Getty via Zimbio.