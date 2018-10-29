Monash Freeway outbound lanes open again after truck crash

Traffic is moving again on the Monash Freeway after a truck fire near Chadstone this morning.

A crane was brought in to unload goods from the burnt-out truck, which caught fire near Warrigal Rd shortly after 8am.

No one was injured in the crash and the fire was extinguished within about 10 minutes, an MFB spokeswoman told the Herald Sun.

Despite the fire being brought under control in a short period of time, the crash caused significant delays for motorists travelling outbound on the Monash Freeway.

Outbound lanes of the Monash Freeway remain closed at Warrigal Road due to an earlier truck fire. A crane truck is currently in place to unload goods from the burnt out truck. Motorists should use Dandenong Road to avoid the closure but expect delays. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/v45XQHJBnN — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) October 28, 2018

One outbound lane remains closed and inbound traffic is slow approaching the scene from Ferntree Gully Rd.

VicRoads said motorists should use Dandenong Road to avoid the closure.

Image Credit: 9News.