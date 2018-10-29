Monash Freeway outbound lanes open again after truck crash

Credit: 9News.

Traffic is moving again on the Monash Freeway after a truck fire near Chadstone this morning.

A crane was brought in to unload goods from the burnt-out truck, which caught fire near Warrigal Rd shortly after 8am.

No one was injured in the crash and the fire was extinguished within about 10 minutes, an MFB spokeswoman told the Herald Sun.

Despite the fire being brought under control in a short period of time, the crash caused significant delays for motorists travelling outbound on the Monash Freeway.

One outbound lane remains closed and inbound traffic is slow approaching the scene from Ferntree Gully Rd.

VicRoads said motorists should use Dandenong Road to avoid the closure.

Image Credit: 9News.

Jayden Forster

October 29th 2018
