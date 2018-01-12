SYN 90.7
Monday Night Vinyl Fever
When you come across an original pressing of the 16x platinum Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in an op-shop, you snag it! Featuring tracks like ‘Stayin’ Alive’, ‘How Deep is your Love’ and the chart-topping ‘Night Fever’, it’s a stellar album and an even better second hand shop find.
The second album of the second episode comes from Australian born country singer Diana Trask. Trask found most of her success in the States – that she is Australian is hard to tell from how she sounds – but nonetheless it’s always good to see Aussies doing well overseas. Standout track from ‘The Mood I’m In’ goes to her cover of ‘Fever’.
Prepare also to get blown away by the ‘Kamahl of the Week’ with a ripper rendition of ‘The Impossible Dream’ from the 1971 ‘Peace on Earth’.
Playlist
- I'll Never Fall in Love Again - Burt Bacharach
- Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees
- Night Fever - Bee Gees
- How Deep is Your Love - Bee Gees
- Fever - Diana Trask
- Evil on Your Mind - Diana Trask
- The Impossible Dream - Kamahl
- Papa Loves Mambo - Perry Como
Jack Fryer
January 12th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
