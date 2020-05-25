Monkey Kingz Instrumentals by Tigermoth. An album is full of great instruments ranging from electronic beats, Hip Hop beat, and fusion beats. An alliance and teamwork effort from Tiger an Australian and United Soul Alliance from the United States of America. The music on this album is a mixture of old and new sounds, feelings and vibes. Recommend listening to this album if you like to listen to beats. It is described as can be heard as Furtistic Soul Hip Hop. Song Selection from the reviewer is Swords, Fever, Dirt, Freeze, and Neck Crack.

1.Fever (Instrumental) 02:06

2.Dirt (Instrumental) 03:11

3.Essex (Instrumental) 02:32

4.Broken (Instrumental) 02:03

5.Freeze (Instrumental) 03:07

6.Pressed (Instrumental) 02:49

7.Swords (Instrumnetal) 01:54

8.Flash (Instrumental) 01:50

9.Neck Crack (Instrumental) 03:03

Bandcamp Link:

https://tigermoth.bandcamp.com/album/monkey-kingz-instrumentals

Youtube Link (Lyrics Version of song):