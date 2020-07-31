On Air
Moshpit on SYN 30/7/2020
Mosh pit on SYN-30/7/2020 Full Show.Rock and roll trivia.Punk and Metal Knowledge. All things rock, punk, and metal.
Tune into Moshpit every week on Thursdays, 8 PM on 90.7FM, DAB+, or at syn.org.au.
Stay up to date with what we do by following us at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/
And check out our B-side podcast ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ here: https://omny.fm/shows/the-great-metal-standoff https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/
Omny Moshpit Link:
https://omny.fm/shows/moshpit
Omny link to the show Recording:
Playlist
- Anarchy - Gob Patrol
- Hollywood Hills - Sir Winston
- Ms Crumby - The Audition Band
- Talking To Myself - Sleeping With Sirens
- Waster - PAPERWEIGHT
- Neighbour - Ugly Kid Joe
- Careless Whisper (George Michael cover) - Seether
- Man In The Box - Alice in Chains
- Gangsta's Paradise (Coolio cover) - Like A Storm
- Documentary - Strike Anywhere
- Hands Tied - Like Pacific
- Hole In The Earth - Deftones
- Scattering The Ashes - Trivium
- Bow Down To The Clowns - Onslaught
- H. - Tool
- Premonitions of You - Year of the Knife
- Creep - Alpha Wolf
- The Gray - Sharptooth
- Sepulcher of Altercation - Carnation
- Zerchen - Varg
More by MOSHPIT
The Great Metal Standoff – HEAVEN AND HELL vs HOLY DIVER w/TABLE N’ CHAIRS
MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/ It’s time to celebrate the legend of Ronnie James […]
Moshpit Hall of Fame #2
David Eric Grohl was born on January 14, 1969, in Warren, Ohio. Dave was the son of a teacher named Virginia Jean […]
Moshpit Hall of Fame Induction
The first member of the Moshpit Hall of Fame is Little Richard (Richard Wayne Penniman). Richard Wayne Penniman was born on […]