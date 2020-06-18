Moshpit Hall of Fame #2

David Eric Grohl was born on January 14, 1969, in Warren, Ohio. Dave was the son of a teacher named Virginia Jean and a news writer named James Harper Grohl. When Dave was young his parents divorced, and as a result, he ended up growing up with his mother. At the age of 12, Dave began learning to play the guitar. After tiring of lessons Dave started teaching himself guitar eventually playing in bands with some of his friends. Dave has stated that at the time “[He] was going in the direction of faster, louder, darker [music]”. At age 13 Dave and his younger sister were introduced to punk music by their cousin who took them to a variety of shows where Dave saw bands like “Naked Raygun” and “The Cubby Bear”.

In his high school years, Dave played in several local bands, including a stint as guitarist in a band called “Freak Baby”. Around this time Dave taught himself how to play the drums by listening to “Rush” records. When his band “Freak Baby” kicked out its bass player, Dave decided to switch to drums. After this change the band renamed themselves to “Mission Impossible”.

When Dave was 17 he auditioned for a DC band “Scream” to fill the position of drummer. In order to be considered for the position, Grohl lied about his age, claiming he was older. Surprisingly to Dave the band took him in. For the next four years Dave toured with the band, recording some albums, No More Censorship and Fumble.in 1987 during a show in Toronto, Canada, Dave played drums at the Iggy Pop show.

During his time as a member of Scream, Dave became friends with the band the Melvins. Through this band Dave met both Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic.

A few months later, Scream unexpectedly disbanded following the departure of bassist Skeeter Thompson who had left in order to become a member of The Four Horsemen. Dave called a friend for advice and was then told that a band called Nirvana was looking for a drummer and gave Dave the phone numbers of Cobain and Novoselic, Dave soon joined the band full-time.

During the later years of Nirvana Dave found himself having a larger impact on the writing of songs, even co-writing “Colour Pictures of a Marigold”.

During some time before a 1994 tour whilst Cobain was absent, Novoselic and Dave worked on demos of their own songs. The duo completed several of Dave’s songs, including future Foo Fighters songs “Exhausted”, “Big Me”, “February Stars”, and “Butterflies”.

Following Cobain’s death in April 1994, Dave scheduled studio time at Robert Lang Studios where he quickly recorded a fifteen-track demo in which he performed almost all of the instruments himself.

Around the same time, Dad had a stint with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, even performing on Saturday Night Live. Dave however declined an invitation to join the band. Around this time Dave played drums for Pearl Jam during an Australian tour, after this rumors of Dave joining the band swirled however the band had already found a replacement in ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons and Grohl had other solo plans in the works.

After passing his demo around, Dave found himself with considerable major label interest. However, Dave did not want the effort to be considered the start of a solo career so he recruited former Germs member and touring Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear as well as two members from the band Sunny Day Real Estate in William Goldsmith who played drums and Nate Mendel who played Bass. The demo was given a professional mix and was released in July 1995 as Foo Fighters’ debut album.

To this date, Dave still plays in the Foo Fighters as the head alongside band members Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, and Nate Mendel.

Dave is noted for being a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and film director. He, of course, was the longest-serving drummer in the band “Nirvana”, he is also the founder, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and primary songwriter in the band the “Foo Fighters” and even the drummer and co-founder of the supergroup “Them Crooked Vultures”. Throughout his almost 40 year career, Dave has established himself as a paragon of punk rock and is deservingly respected within the music industry.