On Air

Moshpit Interviews Grassroots Indie-Rock Band – The Fior

After playing their song ‘Outsider’ on our first show of the new season. Last night on Punkdemonium, Jacob & Salomae got in contact with Conor, Ben & Damon: the respective singer, guitarist and bassist of grassroots indie-rock band, THE FIOR.

Check out their singles: ‘We Don’t Know What We’re Here For’, ‘Outsider’, live shows and unplugged performances here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE7aIxEr4t1HPvXrJLaeKWQ

And to stay up to date with their socials, here:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefiorband/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefiorband

 

Guests

The Fior

Contributors

Jacob Scanlan
Salomae Haselgrove

May 8th 2020
