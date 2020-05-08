Moshpit Interviews Grassroots Indie-Rock Band – The Fior

After playing their song ‘Outsider’ on our first show of the new season. Last night on Punkdemonium, Jacob & Salomae got in contact with Conor, Ben & Damon: the respective singer, guitarist and bassist of grassroots indie-rock band, THE FIOR.

Check out their singles: ‘We Don’t Know What We’re Here For’, ‘Outsider’, live shows and unplugged performances here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE7aIxEr4t1HPvXrJLaeKWQ