Moshpit on SYN – 6/8/2020
All things rock, punk, and metal. Rock and roll trivia.who will be champion of rock and roll trivia. Enjoy the full show. Feel free to tune into next week’s moshpit radio show.
Playlist
- Misery Guts - Alex Lahey
- Scars That I'm Hiding - From Ashes to New
- Dull My Brain - The Jailbirds
- Tokyo No No - Taylor Hawkins
- All I Ever Wanted - The Airborne Toxic Event
- Weird Leisure - Biffy Clyro
- Wasting Time - TILD
- Don't Give Up Your Ghost - Movements
- Come As You Are - Nirvana
- Alive - Pearl Jam
- Black Eyes Blue - Corey Taylor
- Dirt - Alice in Chains
- Warriors - Warkings
- Head Like A Hole - Nine Inch Nails
- Machina - Sparrow
- Make Way For Man - Rites
- Crush My Soul - Godflesh
- Venom - To Kill Achilles
- Sober - Tool
