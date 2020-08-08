12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n

Moshpit on SYN – 6/8/2020

12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n-768x315-1

All things rock, punk, and metal. Rock and roll trivia.who will be champion of rock and roll trivia. Enjoy the full show. Feel free to tune into next week’s moshpit radio show.

Tune into Moshpit every week on Thursdays, 8 PM on 90.7FM, DAB+, or at syn.org.au.

Stay up to date with what we do by following us at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

And check out our B-side podcast ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ here: https://omny.fm/shows/the-great-metal-standoff https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

Omny Moshpit Link:

https://omny.fm/shows/moshpit

Omny link to the show Recording:

Playlist

  1. Misery Guts - Alex Lahey
  2. Scars That I'm Hiding - From Ashes to New
  3. Dull My Brain - The Jailbirds
  4. Tokyo No No - Taylor Hawkins
  5. All I Ever Wanted - The Airborne Toxic Event
  6. Weird Leisure - Biffy Clyro
  7. Wasting Time - TILD
  8. Don't Give Up Your Ghost - Movements
  9. Come As You Are - Nirvana
  10. Alive - Pearl Jam
  11. Black Eyes Blue - Corey Taylor
  12. Dirt - Alice in Chains
  13. Warriors - Warkings
  14. Head Like A Hole - Nine Inch Nails
  15. Machina - Sparrow
  16. Make Way For Man - Rites
  17. Crush My Soul - Godflesh
  18. Venom - To Kill Achilles
  19. Sober - Tool

August 8th 2020
