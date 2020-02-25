12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n

On Air

Moshpit’s 1st Ever… 60 SECOND ROCKIN’ TRIVIA!!

The Moshpit team of Tat, Salomae and Imran were sprung upon with the first ever edition of ’60 Second Rockin’ Trivia’. Let’s see how well they fared?

 

Check out our playlists every week and stay up to date by following us at: facebook.com/moshpitonsyn

And join us live every Thursday night, 8-10PM on SYN 90.7, DAB+ or syn.org.au

 

February 25th 2020
Read more by Jason Evans
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by MOSHPIT

image004 (4)
12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n
MOSHPIT

Moshpit Live Review: The Iron Maidens 01.06.18

The Iron Maidens performed to a sold out crowd at The Corner Hotel in Melbourne on June 1 2018. Review pass provided. […]

barishi
12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n
MOSHPIT

Barishi | Blood from the Lion’s Mouth | Interview

Barishi, a 4 piece band from New England, USA who describe their style of music as “gritty progressive metal” released their sophomore album […]

unnamed
12919654_964488686998349_8828974566944003901_n
MOSHPIT

Wintersun | Album Release: The Forest Seasons | Interview

Wintersun, a 4 piece melodic death metal band from Helsinki, Finland, are releasing their third full-length studio album this year.  This album […]

Related Content

graveyardlogo-1.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

GRAVEYARD SHIFT 18/02/2020

MASALA SPICE SOUNDS
MASALA SPICE SOUNDS
Masala Spice Sounds

Masala Spice Sounds Episode two

graveyardlogo-1.jpg
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift 15 2 2020