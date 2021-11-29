moshpit-logo-2021

The Great Metal Standoff – Mother Love Bone vs Temple Of The Dog

Mother Love Bone vs Temple Of The Dog WEB

Jason and Imran conclude their second grunge exploration and their trilogy of battles with Hannah with Mother Love Bone – Apple vs Temple Of The Dog – Temple Of The Dog, where it all began.
Apple is the only full length studio album Mother Love Bone ever released as days before dropping, frontman, Andrew Wood died from an overdose. In tribute, Soundgarden singer, Chris Cornell (also a roommate of Wood’s) got together with surviving members of the band, plus recruiting Mick McCready and Eddie Vedder, the future Pearl Jam, to comprise the seminal Temple Of The Dog album.

Who wins this one?

Guests

Hannah Pratt

Contributors

Jason Evans, Imran Abbas

November 29th 2021
