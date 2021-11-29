On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – Mother Love Bone vs Temple Of The Dog
Jason and Imran conclude their second grunge exploration and their trilogy of battles with Hannah with Mother Love Bone – Apple vs Temple Of The Dog – Temple Of The Dog, where it all began.
Apple is the only full length studio album Mother Love Bone ever released as days before dropping, frontman, Andrew Wood died from an overdose. In tribute, Soundgarden singer, Chris Cornell (also a roommate of Wood’s) got together with surviving members of the band, plus recruiting Mick McCready and Eddie Vedder, the future Pearl Jam, to comprise the seminal Temple Of The Dog album.
Who wins this one?
MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST ‘The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/
Check out all of our previous grunge battles at this playlist here.
Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/
And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/
Guests
Hannah Pratt
Contributors
Jason Evans, Imran Abbas
Jason Evans
November 29th 2021Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: 90s music, alice in chains, alternative rock, andrew wood, apple, Chris Cornell, eddie vedder, Grunge, grunge music, heavy metal music, metal music, Moshpit, Moshpit on SYN, Mother Love Bone, Music Podcast, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, podcast, Rock Music, Soundgarden, temple of the dog
More by Moshpit
The Great Metal Standoff – Stone Temple Pilots vs Smashing Pumpkins
Grunge Month is back so Jason & Imran can dissect albums that created the soundtrack to millions of grunge fans that weren’t part […]
The Great Metal Standoff – Ramones vs The Clash
Punk stalwarts Ramones and The Clash go head-to-head. In one corner representing the Ramones is 1977’s Rocket to Russia, and in the other, […]
The Great Metal Standoff – Alice In Chains vs Alter Bridge
These two albums link together more than you might think. Alice In Chains – Black Gives Way To Blue, the first album […]